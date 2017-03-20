Woman critically injured after being thrown from vehicle in head-on crash; alcohol likely a factor

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman suffered critical injuries in a head-on crash Sunday night, and police believe both alcohol and high speeds were factors in the crash.

It happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. Police say a car driven by a 27-year-old woman drifted across the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The woman’s vehicle rolled over, and she was ejected during the crash. She was last reported in critical condition.

Two juvenile passengers were in the at-fault vehicle, and they both suffered minor injuries. The two people in the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.