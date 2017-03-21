× AKC releases 2016 most popular dog breeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers have extended their record run as America’s most popular dog breed.

They top the American Kennel Club’s new rankings Tuesday for a 26th straight year. The rankings are for 2016.

They show Rottweilers are enjoying renewed favor, and bulldog breeds are holding their regained ground.

Some other breeds, including Siberian huskies and Australian shepherds, have been striding up the popularity ladder.

After Labs, the top 5 are German shepherds, golden retrievers, bulldogs and beagles. Rounding out the top 10 are French bulldogs, poodles, Rottweilers, Yorkshire terriers and boxers.

The Rottweiler’s No. 8 ranking was its highest in almost 20 years.

The stats reflect puppies and other newly registered dogs in the AKC’s 189 recognized breeds. They don’t encompass mixed-breed dogs or such deliberate hybrids as Labradoodles and maltipoos.