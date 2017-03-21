Battle Creek brothers facing life in prison for rape

Scott (l) and Allen French

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. —  Two brothers are now in custody on multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with minors.

Scott French, 29, was arrested on Friday on charges of assaulting two ten-year-old girls several times, several years ago, with his brother, Allen, 32.  Allen has been in jail since being arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint after she got off of her schoolbus.

Police believe that there may be more victims.  If you have any other information, you are asked to call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3305.

If convicted, both brothers could be sentenced to life in prison.

 

 

