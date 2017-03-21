Dashcam video shows MSP trooper attack, rescue by Good Samaritans

Posted 11:04 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, March 21, 2017

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Dashcam video of a police chase that ended with a Michigan State Police Trooper being attacked, then rescued by Good Samaritans, has been released.

The video from the February 20 chase was released Monday.

Trooper Garry Guild started pursuing Michael Barber, 21, who was riding a motorcycle he had allegedly stolen. Barber slowed once, before crashing while trying to elude Guild.

When Guild is trying to arrest Barber, Barber’s brother, Travis Wise, 19, arrives and jumps Guild, and puts him in a chokehold.  Two motorists stop shortly after and help Guild.

Barber and Wise are both charged with Assault, Resisting an Officer, and several other counts.

You can watch the video below.

 

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment