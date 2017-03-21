Grand Rapids Aberdeen Elementary students receive spring gift of new bikes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 55 lucky students at Aberdeen Elementary get to ride home a new bicycle thanks to Perrin Brewing Co. and a Colorado-based non-profit called the CAN’d AID Foundation.

Tuesday’s big surprise at the elementary is part of non-profit’s Treads and Trails program, helping kids stay active and healthy while giving low-income families a bike who wouldn’t get the chance to have one on their own. In 2016, the Can’d Aid Foundation donated 571 bikes. Diana Ralston, Executive Director for the foundation says their goal for 2017 is to donate 2,000 bikes across the country.

“That’s what Can’d Aid is all about, coming into communities to see how we can dig in and do something impactful,” said Ralston.

Monday, Perrin Brewing Co. and Can’d Aid hosted a community event where more than 70 volunteers helped build the bikes and drink beer. The bikes were then delivered on Tuesday to the school’s gymnasium. Lindsey VanDenBoom, Perrin’s spokesperson, said the partnership is one she believes will continue to grow into the future.

“As spring is rolling around here soon, it’s a good effort to get kids outdoors and get biking,” said VanDenBoom. “Getting to see the kids light up when they get their bike is priceless.”

Professional Mountain Biker and three-time world champ, Jeff Lenosky made a special guest appearance, giving the kids a special bike demonstration while teaching them about bike safety and chasing their wildest dreams.