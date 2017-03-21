Grand Rapids Christian’s undefeated season continues with 66-46 win over Kalamazoo Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich.--- Grand Rapids Christian and Kalamazoo Central needed overtime to settle the regular season matchup between these two teams and just a day after Isaiah Livers edged out Xaiver Tillman to be named Mr. Basketball the two teams met again in the state quarterfinals. This time the Eagles did not need overtime as James Beck led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Tillman had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks as Grand Rapids Christian advances to the Breslin Center with a 66-46 win.