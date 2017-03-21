Grand Rapids schools looking for job applicants; job fair this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Looking for a job in a school? Grand Rapids Public Schools are hiring.

The school district is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 25 from 10:00am – 2:00pm at GRPS University at 1400 Fuller Avenue NE.

The district is looking to add teaching staff, and employees in security, transportation, nutrition services, nursing, facilities and operations, support services, skilled trades and more. On-site interviews and hiring will be available for some schools and positions.

Interested applicants can register in advance at www.grps.org under the Careers tab.