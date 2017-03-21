× HopCat, GR Brew Co. and Stella’s Lounge helping out on World Down Syndrome Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Grand Rapids bar and restaurant group is making a big donation today for World Down Syndrome Day.

HopCat, Stella’s Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are donating $1 today for every sale of their HopCat Beer Right Meow beer to the National Down Syndrome Society.

Mackenzie Boyd, the daughter of co-founder of BarFly Ventures, and current Vice President of Food, Beverage and Innovation, Garry Boyd, died March 10, and today’s donations are being made in her honor.

All Michigan locations of HopCat are also participating. All Grand Rapids locations were closed one day last week for Mackenzie’s funeral.