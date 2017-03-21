× Lole Grand Rapids helps you take on Spring in style

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Spring weather can be difficult to dress for: one minute you need a winter coat, the next you need shorts and a T-shirt.

Lole Grand Rapids is perfect for the busy mom on-the-go with their functional styles that can go from work, to the kids’ soccer game, to dinner with friends.

The big thing to remember this Spring is layering. Lole has light sweaters, tops, and pants that can easily take you from day to night.

When it comes to packing for a Spring break trip, you just need a few pieces in the same color scheme that you can change-up with different jackets and accessories.

Lole fabrics also don't wrinkle, so roll those shirts and dresses to stick in the sides of your suitcase to make the most of your space. Another tip: Put heavier clothing items, like jackets at the bottom.

Lole is located in Gaslight Village at 2213 Wealthy St SE.

Visit their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events, including their 3 year Anniversary Celebration Thursday, March 23rd.