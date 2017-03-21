Man injured when pickup crashes into trees

Posted 7:14 AM, March 21, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 59-year-old man was injured when his pickup ended up in the trees on 92nd Street in Caledonia Township.

Calls came into Kent County Dispatch around 5:28 a.m. with reports of an injury accident with a pin-in.

The crash occurred on 92nd Street east of Vincent Avenue, not far from Saskatoon Golf Club.

At times, 92nd Street was blocked by emergency crews worked on extricating the driver and removing the wreck.

It was not known early on why the crash occurred.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s