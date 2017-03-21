Man injured when pickup crashes into trees

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 59-year-old man was injured when his pickup ended up in the trees on 92nd Street in Caledonia Township.

Calls came into Kent County Dispatch around 5:28 a.m. with reports of an injury accident with a pin-in.

The crash occurred on 92nd Street east of Vincent Avenue, not far from Saskatoon Golf Club.

At times, 92nd Street was blocked by emergency crews worked on extricating the driver and removing the wreck.

It was not known early on why the crash occurred.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.