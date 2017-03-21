Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The annual Paws, Claws, and Corks event benefiting the Humane Society of West Michigan broke a record Monday night.

Roughly 800 people gathered at DeVos Place to sample food from area restaurants, drink some adult beverages and bid on silent and live auction items.

Christian Frank and Leigh Ann Towne joined the action and helped emcee the event. Last year the event raised about $163,000, and they’re still working on a total for this year’s event.

2. A Kalamazoo Central student has been named Mister Basketball in the State of Michigan for 2017.

Isaiah Livers was presented the trophy during a ceremony in Detroit Monday night.

The Michigan signee has enjoyed quite a high school career so far. The 6’ 8” forward has led the Maroon Giants to a 21 and three record so far this year.

The team has a huge Class A state quarterfinal game on the agenda against Grand Rapids Christian on Tuesday night.

3. Researchers in Illinois are trying to figure out where all the sand has gone on their side of Lake Michigan, and they’re using special technology to do so.

According to the Chicago Tribune, geologist will launch a low-flying helicopter as early as Wednesday. It’ll be hauling what looks like a giant mechanical hula hoop.

It’s supposed to diagram the landscape of the lake floor by using electromagnetic signals.

Coastal Resource Managers in Illinois wonder why there’s not enough sand in some areas, and too much in others.

4. Amazon has a new feature for Prime members called “Outfit Compare.”

Upload two photos of outfits your’re considering wearing, and you’ll receive a response from a team of fashion experts telling you which one looks better.

If you’re wondering about privacy, Amazon says only company employees can see your photos, and you can delete your images at any time.

5. Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found!

Police tracked down two jerseys that were stolen from the quarterback, including the one that the Patriots quarterback won during his Super Bowl 51 victory last month, in Mexico.

The NFL confirmed that a second jersey from Brady’s Super Bowl 49 appearance in 2015 was there, as well as a Denver Broncos Helmet that belonged to pass rusher Von Miller from Super Bowl 50.

The Huston Police Department and the FBI worked in conjunction with Mexican Law officials to retrieve the items. The culprit evidently had legitimate international media credentials, which game him access to the locker room.

Brady released a statement saying he hopes to make something positive come from the experience.