MSU student goes viral with ‘dating resume’

Posted 9:55 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:37AM, March 21, 2017

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Students usually prepare resumes for their job hunt following graduation, but one Michigan State University student decided to create a different kind of resume.

After seeing a Facebook post by Ashley Harrington, who was seeking a formal date for her roommate, 21-year-old Joe Adams submitted a ‘dating resume’ for consideration.

Adams, a chemical engineering junior, is now getting national attention for the resume.

“It’s been overwhelming to say the least,” Adams told FOX 17. “But I’ve been having fun with it.”

“Makes great small-talk w/parents,” “crying during ‘Marley & Me'” and “Acting like a dad in public” are just some of the qualities listed on Adams’ resume.

“A lot of people have reached out and I’m just glad I’ve been able to inspire people or show that there are guys who put in effort,” Adams said.

