Muskegon Silent Observer invests in new technology

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Silent Observer recently invested in new software that they say will increase the number and quality of crime tips entering the system.

“The new software makes it easy for people to provide information in a completely confidential manner,” says Tom Schultz, Chair of the Silent Observer Advisory Committee in a press release. This new interactive software is making the process more effective for people who provide tips and for members of law enforcement who follow up on the tips received.”

This newly added technology makes it easier for citizens to submit a tip while remaining anonymous. Citizens are given a code number which seals their identity. The code number also serves as claim number, if rewards are active to a crime.

No identification is required to pick up the cash rewards, only the correct code number. A tipster can submit a tip by phone, the Silent Observer website, or through the Silent Observer App. For more information, go to www.silentobservermuskegon.com.