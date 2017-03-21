× One dead in Kalamazoo fire; crews hampered by ‘hoarding conditions’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person is dead after a fire Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo.

Public Safety officers were called to the home in the 700 block of West Walnut Street at about 7:20am. Crews say that when they arrived the interior of the home was on fire and they were not able to get inside because of hoarding conditions at the home.

After about an hour of fighting the fire from outside, they were able to get inside. Inside they found one person on the first floor who was dead.

Investigators are still at the scene. The Fire Marshal is also investigating the fire.

