Police search for suspect who sexually assaulted woman in her apartment

KALAMAZOO, Mich– Investigators with Kalamazoo Public Safety are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her apartment Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Howard Street just before noon. When they got there, they learned a man entered the alleged victim’s home and attacked her.

At this time, police believe this was an isolated incident and say they recovered the weapon used in the incident at the scene.

The suspect in the case is described as a black male who’s about six feet fall with a muscular build. Police say he was last seen wearing a camouflage mask, black pullover sweat shirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.