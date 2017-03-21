Sheriff: Cable barriers keep semi-truck from going wrong way on I-94

Posted 9:06 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 21, 2017

Semi-truck stopped by cable barriers just before entering EB I-94. Photo from Van Buren Co. Sheriff

PAW PAW, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff says that cable barriers along I-94 stopped a potentially deadly crash Monday afternoon.

Deputies say that the driver of a semi-truck, Lane Halter of Canton, Ohio, fell asleep while driving westbound on I-94, just east of the 41st Street overpass. The truck went off the left side of the roadway and through the median, before hitting the cable barriers along the eastbound lane.  The truck took out 45 cable barrier posts before coming to rest, entangled in the cables, just a few feet from entering the eastbound lanes.

Halter was cited for Careless Driving. He was not hurt.

Photo from Van Buren Co. Sheriff

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s