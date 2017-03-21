× Sheriff: Cable barriers keep semi-truck from going wrong way on I-94

PAW PAW, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff says that cable barriers along I-94 stopped a potentially deadly crash Monday afternoon.

Deputies say that the driver of a semi-truck, Lane Halter of Canton, Ohio, fell asleep while driving westbound on I-94, just east of the 41st Street overpass. The truck went off the left side of the roadway and through the median, before hitting the cable barriers along the eastbound lane. The truck took out 45 cable barrier posts before coming to rest, entangled in the cables, just a few feet from entering the eastbound lanes.

Halter was cited for Careless Driving. He was not hurt.