Silent Observer seeks Grandville bank robber

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The robber of the Grandville branch of Comerica Bank on February 10, 2017, is still being sought. Silent Observer has posted a surveillance image of the robber.

Silent Observer accepts anonymous tips with the promise of a reward for information if one is available.

The robber was a male wearing a dark hooded jacket, light colored pants, a ski mask, sunglasses, and dark gloves.

If you saw this in the area of the robbery or know anything about the robbery, you can anonymously call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or submit your tip online.