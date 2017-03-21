Tech Tuesday: Apps for shutterbugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Today we spoke with our friends at Genius Phone Repair about apps that can help foster your photo creativity.

Google Photos is an app that'll help the shutterbug who constantly runs out of storage on their phone. It's a cloud service that keeps pictures you take online so they don't end up taking space on your phone.

Font Candy is an app that lets you make custom designs including quotes, artwork, filters, and even layers of multiple images. The app can even be brought outside of cyberspace by allowing you to order your designs on custom phone cases, t-shirts, and mugs.

And if you want to print out some of the photos you already have, Free Prints is an app for Android and iPhones that let users print up to 85 4x6 a month for free. They also offer prints in larger sizes.

As always, if you have any questions about the latest apps or need your smartphone repaired, you can visit Genius Phone Repair.