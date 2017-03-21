Trump signs bill authorizing NASA funding, Mars exploration

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), President Donald Trump, center, holds a NASA flight jacket presented to him by NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy, blue jacket left, after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, alongside members of the Senate, Congress, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Also pictured, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy, blue jacket left, Science Committee Chairman Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, right of President, NASA Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson, and others. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), President Donald Trump, center, holds a NASA flight jacket presented to him by NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy, blue jacket left, after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017, alongside members of the Senate, Congress, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Also pictured, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy, blue jacket left, Science Committee Chairman Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, right of President, NASA Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson, and others. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that adds exploration of Mars as a NASA goal.
The new law also authorizes $19.5 billion in space agency funding for the 2017 budget year, which began Oct. 1. Trump recently sent Congress a budget proposal that authorizes $19.1 billion for the space agency next year.
The measure amends current law to add human exploration of Mars as one of NASA’s objectives. It also directs NASA to manage human space flight programs to help humans explore Mars and other destinations.
Trump signed the bill Tuesday in the Oval Office surrounded by astronauts and bill sponsors, including Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Both senators challenged Trump during the presidential campaign.
Little Mary
If he wants to trim the deficit, the whole Mars thing is a great place to start.