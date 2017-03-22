Live – Fox News Update on London Incident

Amazing Dinosaurs arrive at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Posted 1:07 PM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, March 22, 2017

Just in time for spring break, the Amazing Dinosaurs exhibit is now open in the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, perform a dinosaur puppet show, and imagine what life was like when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

Along with the dinosaur exhibit, the Children's Museum has a line-up of activities and performances planned for spring break. Each day there will be a different performer, ranging from musicians, magicians, and acting troupes April 1-9.

For a full list of performers and showtimes, click here.

If parents have summer on the mind, they also have registration open for spring and summer camps.

The Amazing Dinosaurs exhibit is open until June 25. For more information on exhibits and events, visit grcm.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s