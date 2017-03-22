Amazing Dinosaurs arrive at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for spring break, the Amazing Dinosaurs exhibit is now open in the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Kids can dig up fossils, examine dinosaur habitats, perform a dinosaur puppet show, and imagine what life was like when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

Along with the dinosaur exhibit, the Children's Museum has a line-up of activities and performances planned for spring break. Each day there will be a different performer, ranging from musicians, magicians, and acting troupes April 1-9.

For a full list of performers and showtimes, click here.

If parents have summer on the mind, they also have registration open for spring and summer camps.

The Amazing Dinosaurs exhibit is open until June 25. For more information on exhibits and events, visit grcm.org.