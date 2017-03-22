× Former Muskegon power plant may soon be sold

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The former power plant in Muskegon may soon have a new owner.

A representative from Consumers Energy tells FOX 17 that they expect to submit a filing with the Michigan Public Service Commission to sell the B.C. Cobb plant to a developer from North Carolina.

The plant closed down in the spring of 2016 and it is expected to be demolished in the next two years.

The developer, Forsite Development, Inc., is also looking to acquire the Consumers Energy J.R. Whiting plant in Luna Pier, Michigan.