Former shelter dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone

Posted 8:02 AM, March 22, 2017, by
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A former shelter dog in Michigan is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old girl who was found naked and alone in freezing weather.

The Delta Animal Shelter shared a letter on Facebook from the family of Peanut, an abused dog that arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. The family writes that Peanut alerted her owner that she wanted to go outside Friday and took him to a field behind the house on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The owner found the little girl, brought her inside and called 911.

Courtesy: Delta Animal Shelter Facebook

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirms the story and says the girl is OK.

Authorities say they found the parents nearby in a residence with “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.”

The girl and another young girl were removed from the home. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

