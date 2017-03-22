Getting rid of bad moods that come with Prementrual Syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last days of winter can make anyone feel caged, sick, and moody. However, if a woman suffers from PMS or PMDD, those bad moods associated with winter can greatly affect their life and everyone around them.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, explains the key to feeling better.

In a normal menstrual cycle estrogen fluctuates gradually, slowly increasing ovulation around day 12, then it stays steady to around day 21 and slowly decreases until menstrual flow begins. After that another cycle starts all over again.

For women who have PMS mood changes, the difference is that they have very low estrogen levels before a period. In perimenopause, estrogen levels can change drastically from very high to very low. Meanwhile in menopause, without hormone medication, estrogen levels are low.

All of these conditions have the same physiology, and can lead to bad moods in women. Women's brain chemical balance is influenced by estrogen, driving their personality, how they cope, sex drive, and how they act.

Bad moods are the symptoms that are associated with changing hormone levels, but that doesn't mean women have to suffer in silence. Other than getting the proper medications from a doctor, women can help better their moods by exercising, eating healthy, and getting plenty of sleep.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner and her blog. Read more.