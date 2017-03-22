Graduation rates at GRPS increase for fifth consecutive year

Posted 9:21 PM, March 22, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Graduation rates at Grand Rapids Public Schools have increased dramatically over the last five years according to statistics released by the state education department.

The Michigan Department of Education released the graduation rates for the 2015-2016 school year Wednesday. GRPS’ rates increased 16% compared to the previous school year. Across five years, graduation rates are up nearly 50%.

“Over the past 5 years, our students and staff have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving outcomes, especially around graduation rates. Our standards have remained high, and I’m pleased to see more students each year rising to them,” said GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal in a release.

Weatherall Neal became the superintendent at GRPS five years ago and oversaw the increasing graduation rates.

A release distributed by the district breaks down the numbers:

 
Group
2011-2012
2012-2013
2013-2014
2014-2015
2015-2016
% Change Over 5 Years
Overall
44.56%
47.31%
49.56%
56.20%
65.54%
+47%
African-American
40.6%
48.3%
48.96 %
61.46%
66.33%
+63%
Hispanic/Latino
42.62%
41.07%
50.58%
56.27%
70.46%
+65%
Asian
37.5%
52.94%
47.15%
68.42%
71.43%
+90%
White
53.36%
52.86%
52.31%
46.63%
56.36%
+6%
Male
39.15%
39.89%
43.46%
46.57%
58.12%
+48%
Female
49.82%
56.25%
56.80%
65.70%
73.39%
+47%
Economically Disadvantaged
40.07%
44.49%
47.29%
55.10%
62.64%
+56%
English Language Learners
32.61%
29.44%
37.13%
54.48%
60.68%
+86%
 
Breakdown by School
School Name
2015-2016 Graduation Rate
City High Middle School
98.70%
Grand Rapids Learning Center* (alternative education)
40.91%
GR Montessori*
72.23%
UPrep
90.48%
Innovation Central
90.97%
Ottawa Hills
68.60%
Southeast Career Pathways* (alternative education)
25%
Union
67.58%
*Denotes small class size (less than 30 students)
 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s