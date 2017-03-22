Graduation rates at GRPS increase for fifth consecutive year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Graduation rates at Grand Rapids Public Schools have increased dramatically over the last five years according to statistics released by the state education department.
The Michigan Department of Education released the graduation rates for the 2015-2016 school year Wednesday. GRPS’ rates increased 16% compared to the previous school year. Across five years, graduation rates are up nearly 50%.
“Over the past 5 years, our students and staff have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving outcomes, especially around graduation rates. Our standards have remained high, and I’m pleased to see more students each year rising to them,” said GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal in a release.
Weatherall Neal became the superintendent at GRPS five years ago and oversaw the increasing graduation rates.
A release distributed by the district breaks down the numbers:
|
Group
|
2011-2012
|
2012-2013
|
2013-2014
|
2014-2015
|
2015-2016
|
% Change Over 5 Years
|
Overall
|
44.56%
|
47.31%
|
49.56%
|
56.20%
|
65.54%
|
+47%
|
African-American
|
40.6%
|
48.3%
|
48.96 %
|
61.46%
|
66.33%
|
+63%
|
Hispanic/Latino
|
42.62%
|
41.07%
|
50.58%
|
56.27%
|
70.46%
|
+65%
|
Asian
|
37.5%
|
52.94%
|
47.15%
|
68.42%
|
71.43%
|
+90%
|
White
|
53.36%
|
52.86%
|
52.31%
|
46.63%
|
56.36%
|
+6%
|
Male
|
39.15%
|
39.89%
|
43.46%
|
46.57%
|
58.12%
|
+48%
|
Female
|
49.82%
|
56.25%
|
56.80%
|
65.70%
|
73.39%
|
+47%
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
40.07%
|
44.49%
|
47.29%
|
55.10%
|
62.64%
|
+56%
|
English Language Learners
|
32.61%
|
29.44%
|
37.13%
|
54.48%
|
60.68%
|
+86%
|
School Name
|
2015-2016 Graduation Rate
|
City High Middle School
|
98.70%
|
Grand Rapids Learning Center* (alternative education)
|
40.91%
|
GR Montessori*
|
72.23%
|
UPrep
|
90.48%
|
Innovation Central
|
90.97%
|
Ottawa Hills
|
68.60%
|
Southeast Career Pathways* (alternative education)
|
25%
|
Union
|
67.58%
1 Comment
steve
65% of the students graduate, but 35% don’t. And the administration call it a red letter day? The average graduate today is sharper in technical knowledge for sure, but when it comes to practical, everyday knowledge many of them are intellectual idiots.