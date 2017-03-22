Hillsdale College on lockdown due to “suspicious activity”

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Students are being asked to stay indoors while police investigate a possible suspicious situation near Hillsdale College Wednesday.

The college posted an alert to students just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday asking them to remain indoors until they are able to clear the lockdown.

Hillsdale City Police tell FOX 17 the school received some sort of threat earlier in the day and that their department is investigating. They say no one has been injured in any sort of incident at this time. They are currently working to locate the individual who made the threat.

Campus is currently on lockdown due to suspicious activity reported in the area. Please stay indoors until the lockdown has been cleared. — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) March 22, 2017

We will provide more information as it becomes available.