Joint task force effort brings arrest of featured fugitive

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of a fugitive first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in February.

Federal authorities tell FOX17 40-year-old Jamie Lee Channer was located and arrested by task force officers on Thursday in St. Jo, Texas. ┬áDetails of the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Channer was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in early February after violating the terms of his federally supervised release following a kidnapping conviction involving a minor.

Channer’s criminal record also including prior offenses including burglary, larceny, narcotics and kidnapping.