Joint task force effort brings arrest of featured fugitive

Posted 3:48 PM, March 22, 2017, by

Jamie Channer

WEST MICHIGAN – The U.S. Marshals Western Michigan Fugitive Task Force has announced the arrest of a fugitive first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in February.

Federal authorities tell FOX17 40-year-old Jamie Lee Channer was located and arrested by task force officers on Thursday in St. Jo, Texas.  Details of the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Channer was first featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted in early February after violating the terms of his federally supervised release following a kidnapping conviction involving a minor.

Channer’s criminal record also including prior offenses including burglary, larceny, narcotics and kidnapping.

