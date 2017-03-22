Leonard Street project will close intersection at Fuller Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Details of more construction on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids includes a period where the intersection of Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue will be closed. The project encompasses Leonard Street all the way from a point east of College Avenue to Ball Avenue.

Phase 1 of the construction begins on Monday, March 27, when westbound Leonard Street will be closed from Ashland Avenue to Fuller Avenue. Traffic will be detoured via Fuller, Knapp Street and Plainfield Avenue. one lane will be maintained eastbound, but those lanes will be closed eventually as well. Phase 1 will continue into August.

Phase 2 of the project will involve the complete closure of the intersection of Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue. The start date of that phase was not announced, but it is possible that it will begin at some point during Phase 1.

Phase 3 will affect Leonard Street east of Fuller to Ball Avenue from August to November. The detours will use Fuller, Michigan Street, and Plymouth Avenue.

Much like last year’s work, which closed Leonard Street from Ashland Avenue to Plainfield Avenue, complete reconstruction of water and sewer will be done, while the street itself is upgraded to current standards, including conforming with the Americans with Disabililties Act.

Local traffic for residents and to businesses will be allowed where possible.