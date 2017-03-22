Man charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend and trying to set fire to her house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 25-year-old Battle Creek man is in jail on charges of home invasion and attempted arson. The man had been tracked down by a K-9 unit after a home invasion at the home of his ex-girlfriend, said the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Battle Creek Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They were told the man had broken into the house and assaulted his ex-girlfriend and tried to set the house on fire.

Having fled when he heard the police had been called, a BCPD K-9 unit tracked the man to a home on W. Rittenhouse Avenue, where he was arrested.

The man also had some outstanding warrants.

