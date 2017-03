× Man dies after being hit by plane propeller

VICKSBURG, Mich– A 52-year-old man is dead after investigators say a plane propeller hit him in the head on Monday afternoon.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells FOX 17 the victim was trying to start an aircraft with a propeller crank when he was hit.

That incident happened off West W Avenue.

At this time, the victim’s name hasn’t been released.