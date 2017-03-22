Passerby notices wreck, finds woman trapped inside car for unknown amount of time

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a car crash on Tuesday night, but if it hadn’t been for a passerby noticing the wreckage, there is no telling how long she may have been trapped in her vehicle.

The crash happened on Leonard Road near 129th in Crockery Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Holly Hays, 44, lost control of her Chevrolet Monte Carlo, went off the road, and crashed head-on into the end of a guard rail. The impact caused her car to roll off the road. Hays was pinned inside with serious injuries for an unknown amount of time, until a passerby happened to see the wreck and call for help.

Emergency crews responded, and Hays was extricated and rushed to the hospital. She remains in serious but stable condition.