ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of road is shut down after a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Dorr.

Michigan State Police at the scene say a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 144th and 32nd in Dorr. This happened around 8:30 p.m.

144th between 32nd and 34th is shut down while the crash is being investigated.

No one else was injured.

Troopers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Information about the victim has not been released yet.