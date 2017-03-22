Popular Science says Michigan will be the place to be – in 2100

MICHIGAN – We may complain about the cold and the snow at times, but in about 85-90 years, Michigan could be the place to be.

Popular Science magazine has created an informative video regarding projected climate change coming to the United States in 2100, if things continue to go as they are. With coastlines going underwater, hurricanes and tornadoes intensifying and increased droughts across the plains, the magazine concludes that the place to be will be Michigan.

Watch their video below: