Popular Science says Michigan will be the place to be – in 2100

MICHIGAN – We may complain about the cold and the snow at times, but in about 85-90 years, Michigan could be the place to be.
Popular Science magazine has created an informative video regarding projected climate change coming to the United States in 2100, if things continue to go as they are. With coastlines going underwater, hurricanes and tornadoes intensifying and increased droughts across the plains, the magazine concludes that the place to be will be Michigan.
Watch their video below:
3 comments
Huda Mann
Wouldn’t it be nice if the pop scientists called climate change what it really is: planet altering pollution created by Third World over population.
J.B.
Yuda Mann..
I could not agree more.
But that would involve a level of honesty that would actually hurt people’s feelings.
And the PC folks can’t have that,
They would rather die believing a beautiful lie, than start living with the cold hard truth.
Old Bob
I am not sure I can wait 85 or 90 years.