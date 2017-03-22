Puppy to deliver opening day tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- To celebrate National Puppy Day, and bring awareness to pet adoption and rehab, the West Michigan Whitecaps and "Luvnpupz" are teaming up to make a special delivery tomorrow.

Starting at 8:30 AM, the first 25 callers for opening day reserved ticket orders will have their tickets delivered to their front door by a puppy named 'Scout'.

To qualify for the delivery you must order at least two tickets, and live within a 15 mile radius of Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. Deliveries will be made between 12:30 and 4:30 tomorrow afternoon. Although it may be tempting to adopt Scout, the Whitecaps say he is just visiting the neighborhood.

"Scout is going to be doing most of the deliveries tomorrow," says Mickey Graham, Whitecaps Director of Marketing. "Hopefully he doesn't get too tired and we have to bring in a relief pitcher, or a relief puppy, maybe for the afternoon. But Scout is ready to go."

The Whitecaps' home opener is on April 6th. Reserved tickets start at $12.50. To order your tickets as part of "Puppies and Tickets", call the Whitecaps at (616)784-4131 starting at 8:30 tomorrow morning.