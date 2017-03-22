Quiet start to 2017 ends with 3 homicides in 10 days in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are working around the clock to solve three separate homicides after a relatively quiet start to the year.

“It certainly seems and feels like an uptick,” said Sgt. Terry Dixon with Grand Rapids police. “However, we’ve always had crime in the city.”

All three homicides happened within five miles of each other.

“These are tragic events. We’ve lost three lives and those are very serious for us,” said Sgt. Dixon.

March 10: Isaac Miguel, 60, was found stabbed to death outside a home in the 800 block Sheffield St. SW. Officers identified the suspect as 41-year-old Wellington Cortorreal, who is behind bars in the Kent County Jail.

March 18: Laurie Kay Lundeberg, 50, was gunned down near her home on the city’s northwest side following reports of someone hearing gunshots in the area. The suspect is still on the loose.

March 20: Kiara Carter, 18, was shot in the head at a house party off Kalamazoo Avenue SE. No suspects have been arrested.

“It is definitely tasking our resources in the detective unit,” said Sgt. Dixon. “They’re working around the clock and it doesn’t just stop with the detective’s unit. Forensics stays busy and it extends to other units.”

Sgt. Dixon says the city saw 10 homicides in 2016, saying even though it seems like crime is on the rise, we’ve never had a year without a homicide. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.