× Rep. Huizenga holding Facebook Town Hall Wednesday night

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District will have to opportunity to talk issues with Rep. Bill Huizenga Wednesday night – on Facebook.

Rep. Huizenga is holding a Facebook Town Hall starting at 6:30pm. Residents who already “like” Huizenga’s Facebook page should receive a push notification when the event begins.

The Congressman says that the event is reserved for residents of his district.

A vote on the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.