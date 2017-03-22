Rep. Huizenga holding Facebook Town Hall Wednesday night
GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District will have to opportunity to talk issues with Rep. Bill Huizenga Wednesday night – on Facebook.
Rep. Huizenga is holding a Facebook Town Hall starting at 6:30pm. Residents who already “like” Huizenga’s Facebook page should receive a push notification when the event begins.
The Congressman says that the event is reserved for residents of his district.
A vote on the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.
1 Comment
Chris
Not much for Republican world view but nice to see reps not hiding. Russian people will always look weak and not equal when they don’t charge presidents from time to time.