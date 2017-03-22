Live – Fox News Update on London Incident

Rep. Huizenga holding Facebook Town Hall Wednesday night

Posted 10:59 AM, March 22, 2017, by

Rep. Huizenga during a telephone town hall. Courtesy photo.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District will have to opportunity to talk issues with Rep. Bill Huizenga Wednesday night – on Facebook.

Rep. Huizenga is holding a Facebook Town Hall starting at 6:30pm. Residents who already “like” Huizenga’s Facebook page should receive a push notification when the event begins.

The Congressman says that the event is reserved for residents of his district.

A vote on the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act is scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Chris

    Not much for Republican world view but nice to see reps not hiding. Russian people will always look weak and not equal when they don’t charge presidents from time to time.

    Reply