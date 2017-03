× Sale features clothes + toys + accessories for kids

Just Between Friends Sale

Deltaplex

2500 Turner Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

March 22nd – 24th: 9AM-8PM

March 25th: 9AM-2PM

Throughout the event you can save 50-90% off retail prices and on March 24th – 25th many items are marked down to half the price.

Pop-up consignment sale only lasts 4 days:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 400 consigners in sale:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clothes + toys + accessories for kids:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video