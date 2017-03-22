Live – Fox News Update on London Incident

London police declare incident at Parliament was “terrorist incident”; 2 dead

Posted 11:12 AM, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:20PM, March 22, 2017

(AP/WXMI) – London police say they are now considering Wednesday’s gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament a “terrorist incident.”

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area.  Commander Harrington of the force says there are “a number of casualties including police officers.”

Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

There are also reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Lidington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

The Mayor of Londaon, Sadiq Khan, posted the following statement on his Twitter account after the incident:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments