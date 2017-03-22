London police declare incident at Parliament was “terrorist incident”; 2 dead

(AP/WXMI) – London police say they are now considering Wednesday’s gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament a “terrorist incident.”

Cmdr Harrington “The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Commander Harrington of the force says there are “a number of casualties including police officers.”

Cmdr Harrington confirms what we know, but will not speculate. “There are a number of casualties including police officers” — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers.

There are also reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Lidington also said there were “reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

London’s police said officers had been called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge, near the parliament.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

The Mayor of Londaon, Sadiq Khan, posted the following statement on his Twitter account after the incident: