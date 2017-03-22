Spring Break activities galore at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel just released their entire Calendar of events and activities for Spring Break. Everything starts on March 24 and runs through April 8. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Spring Break," and there will be special appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and more. There will also be incredible drawings and giveaways like a tablet and gaming system.

Family Fun Packages run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

Another outdoor concert has just been announced! "I Love the 90's The Party Continues Tour" is taking the stage on Wednesday, August 2. TLC will take the reins with a stellar cast of 90's hit makers including Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and C & C Muic Factory with Freedom Williams. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

Avenged Sevenfold is also coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. Their newest album is "The Stage," which Guitar Word called "the most surprising and ambitious album of their career. Their outdoor concert is set for Monday, June 19 and tickets will be on sale soon.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson at the end of May. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 18.

Easter is coming up, so make sure to take advantage of Soaring Eagle Resort's Easter Eggstravaganza special. It's perfect for all guests who are staying through Easter Sunday on April 16. Guest will receive a plastic egg that contains a prize voucher for up to $50 of premium play, overnight stays, restaurant offers, concert tickets and spa offers. The stay must include the date April 16 in order to qualify.

Just a reminder, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort Players Club Members get incredible rates. Diamond club members can get a standard room for as low as $74 per night, Hero club members get rates as low as $109 for Friday through Saturday. All the details can be found at soaringeaglewaterpark.com, or give them a call at 1-877-2EAGLE2.