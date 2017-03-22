Students allegedly recorded in Fremont pool locker room

FREMONT, Mich. — A person is in custody for possibly recording students inside a locker room at a public pool, according to the superintendent of Fremont Public Schools.

Superintendent Ken Haggart says Fremont police notified him Wednesday of an incident that allegedly happened Tuesday at the Fremont Community Recreation Center. Police told him there was an incident involving a man attempting to record high school students in a locker room.

Haggart said he learned from police the suspect is an 18-year-old man employed at the recreation center. He is not a Fremont Public Schools student. The suspect is in custody.

Fremont schools doesn’t have a pool of their own. Haggart says the students – a mix of 9th and 10th graders – were at the pool for a life skills swimming class when the incident happened. It isn’t known at this time if they were recorded.

Until the district gets more information about the incident, Haggart says students won’t be attending the swim class.