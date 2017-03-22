Two people injured in Battle Creek drive-by shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for a suspect after a double shooting in Battle Creek early Wednesday evening.

It happened near the intersection of E. Bidwell and Terrace Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say a suspect driving by fired shots at two people standing outside.

A 27-year-old Battle Creek man was shot in the arm and stomach. He is in stable condition. The second victim is a Battle Creek female. She was shot once in the arm. Police say she has non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male driving a newer, red-colored car.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at (269) 966-3305 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.