Water main break floods GR intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A water main break is flooding a Grand Rapids intersection, blocking traffic.
Grand Rapids police are blocking Diamond Ave NE & Sweet St NE after a water main broke. It’s unclear how long it’ll take to repair.
Old Bob
About twice as long as it would any other city.