Water main break floods GR intersection

Posted 7:38 PM, March 22, 2017, by

Water main break, Diamond & Sweet, Grand Rapids. Courtesy photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A water main break is flooding a Grand Rapids intersection, blocking traffic.

Grand Rapids police are blocking Diamond Ave NE & Sweet St NE after a water main broke. It’s unclear how long it’ll take to repair.

 

