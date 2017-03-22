Wet, warmer weekend ahead

WEST MICHIGAN- A brief lapse in our warmer period is experienced today, as temperatures will struggle to get to the 40 degree mark this afternoon. High pressure and north breezes dominated our region today, so that’s behind the struggle to warm up.

Our next storm system will arrive tomorrow night, as a majority of the day stays dry. A warm frontal system looks to stall over the region and bring much warmer temperatures and persistent rains to West Michigan.

With rain expected off and on through Sunday, we can expect at least a half an inch of rain in most spots, with some isolated areas with nearly two inches by the time Sunday is over.

Heading into the weekend, you’re likely looking at the weekend forecast with rain all over it and thinking “My outdoor plans are completely ruined!” I don’t want you to take that approach, though. While it will rain much of the day, there will be a few breaks in the rain here and there. Don’t necessarily count on sunshine, but I think there will be several hour dry periods from Friday to Sunday. We’ll keep you posted with hour by hour details as the weekend creeps closer.