× 39-year-old male faces charges of attempted murder, kidnapping

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police Department officers responded to a call this morning from a woman held against her will at her ex boyfriend’s residence.

According to police the woman suffered from severe facial injuries from her ex boyfriend attacking, beating and choking her. The woman’s cellphone was found near the scene and had been set on fire.

She was transported to Battle Creek Bronson Hospital for treatment, where she is stable at this time.

The suspect was located and taken into custody with out incident. He currently faces many charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and interfering with a 911 call.