Beijing Kitchen broken into and burglarized in Grand Rapids

Posted 10:26 PM, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:36PM, March 23, 2017

Courtesy Richard App on Instagram.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beijing Kitchen restaurant in Grand Rapids had its front door window broken and cash register stolen Tuesday morning.

Owner Ling Chen says no one was at the restaurant when it happened. Chen said the cash register was stolen with money inside.

Police say they got a report of the break-in Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

Man outside Bejing Kitchen restaurant. Courtesy photo.

A security camera outside the restaurant snapped a picture of a man carrying something resembling a stick who could be responsible.

Beijing Kitchen is located at 342 State St SE.

If you know anything about the robbery call, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

