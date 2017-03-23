Beijing Kitchen broken into and burglarized in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beijing Kitchen restaurant in Grand Rapids had its front door window broken and cash register stolen Tuesday morning.

Owner Ling Chen says no one was at the restaurant when it happened. Chen said the cash register was stolen with money inside.

Police say they got a report of the break-in Tuesday morning around 5 a.m.

A security camera outside the restaurant snapped a picture of a man carrying something resembling a stick who could be responsible.

Beijing Kitchen is located at 342 State St SE.

If you know anything about the robbery call, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.