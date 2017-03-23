Covenant Christian Headed to the Class C Finals

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Covenant Christian boy's basketball team is headed to the Breslin one more time after knocking off Manton in the Class C semifinals. They will face Flint Bleecher Saturday at 4:30pm in the finals.

