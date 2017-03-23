Dog dies after Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog was found dead after a fire filled a house with smoke in Grand Rapids.

Plainfield fire department says it happened to a house at 3642 Miramar NE. They say the homeowner arrived to find the house filled with smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they made their way downstairs into the basement, where they were told a dog was in a crate. They found it, but it had died. Three other dogs survived.

A neighbor reported smelling smoke around 4 p.m., but firefighters say they arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m. They left after putting out the fire around 9:30 p.m.

The estimated loss is $10,000. The occupant and surviving dogs are staying with friends.