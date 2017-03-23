Fire department: man drives vehicle “off cliff” in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A man suffered minor injuries after he allegedly drove a vehicle “off a cliff” earlier this week.

The Saugatuck Township Fire Department says they got the call around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night. They tell FOX 17 a Subaru driven by a man in his fifties was speeding and ultimately drove off bluffs near Lakeshore Dr & 130th Ave in Saugatuck.

The Subaru landed on its tires after doing a flip. Save for the cosmetic damage, firefighters say the vehicle is fine.

Firefighters say the driver was taken to the hospital for cuts and head abrasions. He was taken to jail afterward. The fire department says they don’t believe the vehicle belonged to him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.