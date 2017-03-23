× Former football star Kelvin Grady charged with drug crimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former star local athlete who played for the University of Michigan was charged with felony drug crimes.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s office says Kelvin Grady, 27, was charged Wednesday with felony marijuana possession, maintaining a drug house, and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Online jail records show Grady was booked Thursday.

Grady was a star athlete from East Grand Rapids High School before he went on to the University of Michigan football team.