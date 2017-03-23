GolfTec helps golfers improve their game with state of the art technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is here, which means it's time to dust off the clubs and get out on the green! After a few months off the course though, players might need to brush up their golf skills along with their clubs.

GolfTec has state of the art technology that helps beginners and pros better their game, no mater the conditions of Michigan's unpredictable weather.

They give private lessons in their indoor improvement center, using video analysis, motion measurement, and launch monitors to make sure all players are the best golfers they can be.

Watch the whole process in motion as they help Leigh Ann improve her swing!

GolfTec Grand Rapids is located at 2121 Celebration Drive Northeast in suite 150.

For more information, call (616)-228-9034.